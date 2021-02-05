Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Waters worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 147,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $286.45 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

