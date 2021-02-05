Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $11.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

WAT stock opened at $286.45 on Friday. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.