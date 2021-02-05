Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.25

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.25 and traded as high as $198.80. Watkin Jones shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 234,552 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The stock has a market cap of £504.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.66.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is also involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.