Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 830.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Watsco by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Watsco by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 117,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $244.13 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $264.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

