Waves Enterprise Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $46.51 million and $202,683.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00167900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00227889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042344 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

