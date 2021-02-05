WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $65.09 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,926,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,144,255 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

