WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 5.9%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $316.55 and last traded at $315.50. Approximately 129,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 123,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

