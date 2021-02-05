Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for M/I Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $50.41 on Friday. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

