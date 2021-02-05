Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $11.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $53.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $74.65 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $155,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,122,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

