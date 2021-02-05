Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) recently:

1/21/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00.

1/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and strong balance sheet position are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Its capital deployments reflects strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains concerning. This, in turn, will hurt revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Elevated expenses, due to the company's constant restructuring efforts, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

1/13/2021 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business servicing wins, opportunistic buyouts, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and strong balance sheet position are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Its capital deployments reflects strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains concerning. This, in turn, will hurt revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. Elevated expenses, due to the company's constant restructuring efforts, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent.”

1/11/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

1/5/2021 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

1/4/2021 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,987. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

