Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

1/29/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

1/15/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $13.00.

1/14/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $6.00 to $13.00.

1/6/2021 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

12/30/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

12/8/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.10.

Shares of LXRX stock remained flat at $$8.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,262. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.