Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) recently:

2/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,260.80 ($16.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,336.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

