WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 11,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a $0.0498 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

About WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

