Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

