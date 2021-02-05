WeShow Token (WET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $311,309.00

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $311,309.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token (CRYPTO:WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

