WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 252.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.