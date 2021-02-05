WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $841.72. 126,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $797.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.02, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $776.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

