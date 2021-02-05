WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 4,459 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 28,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,697,832. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

