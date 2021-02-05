WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 5,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,380 shares of company stock worth $27,948,809. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $731.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $724.40 and its 200 day moving average is $642.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

