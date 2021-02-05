Western Digital (WDC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

1/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/8/2020 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

