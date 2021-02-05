Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.70. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 103,676 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 6,702.27%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

