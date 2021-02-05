Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.61

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 355950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

