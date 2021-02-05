Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after buying an additional 403,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.