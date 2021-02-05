Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £1,485,043.94 in Stock

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

LON:WTB traded up GBX 160 ($2.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,280 ($42.85). 1,328,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,073.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,641.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. Whitbread PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,830 ($63.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

