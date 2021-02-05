WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 5.6% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $141.25 million and approximately $768,211.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

