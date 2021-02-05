Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 887 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.13 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

