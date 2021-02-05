Whittier Trust Co. Buys 7,310 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

