Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

LEG opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

