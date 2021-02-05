Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,082.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.04. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

