Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 714,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.29 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

