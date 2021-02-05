Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,474 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

