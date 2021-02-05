Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average is $268.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.65.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

