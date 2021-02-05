Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 29,585 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

