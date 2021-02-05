Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.