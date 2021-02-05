Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,740 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.