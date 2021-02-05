Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vontier stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87.
Vontier Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
