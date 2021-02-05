Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.23

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 573760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.