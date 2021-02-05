WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.86

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $13.85. WidePoint shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 113,293 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.79 million.

In other news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

