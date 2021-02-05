William Blair Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.67. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of GWW opened at $372.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

