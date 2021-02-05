William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.70.

SLAB stock opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 469.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $144.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

