William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.