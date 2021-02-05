William Garrett Gray Sells 26,320 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, William Garrett Gray sold 2,406 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $6,712.74.

CKPT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,648. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,944 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 115.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

