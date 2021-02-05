Wings 1-Day Volume Tops $16,337.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $16,337.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

