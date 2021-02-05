WINk Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $41.05 million and $7.22 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018564 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

