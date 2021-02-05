Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.