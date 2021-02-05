WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.44

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and traded as low as $34.03. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 85,342 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

