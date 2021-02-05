WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 239,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 168,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGGY. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 113.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 17.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

