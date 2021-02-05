WOM Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

