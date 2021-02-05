World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Price Down 12.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $49.23. 2,703,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,238,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

