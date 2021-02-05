Wownero Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $116,502.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

